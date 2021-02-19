Ryanair launches new Billund to Barcelona route this summer

Ryanair announced a new Billund to Barcelona route, from 1st July 2021, flying twice a week to one of Europe’s top destinations as part of Ryanair’s Danish Summer 2021 schedule.

Danish consumers can now book a summer getaway to the cosmopolitan city of Barcelona – enjoying its exciting culture, architecture, beaches and tapas – in summer 2021, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of the € zero change fee should plans change, for customers who book before 31st March 2021.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just 112 DKK for travel from the 1st July 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 21st February on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said:

“We are pleased to announce a new Billund to Barcelona route, commencing on 1st July 2021 as part of our Danish Summer 2021 schedule.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, Ryanair is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all bookings made prior to 31st March 2021. Customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a € zero change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate this new Barcelona route, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just 112 DKK for travel from the 1st July 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 21st February 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

