Ryanair launches new Agadir (Morocco) base & Summer ‘22 schedule

Two Based Aircraft, $200m Investment, 20 New Routes

Ryanair celebrated the opening of its new Agadir base and the launch of its Summer ’22 schedule. With two based aircraft, representing an investment of $200m, this new base at Agadir signifies Ryanair’s commitment to Morocco and further demonstrates its ability to rebuild the Moroccan tourism industry, playing a key role in the recovery of jobs and the local economy.

Ryanair’s new Agadir base will deliver:

Two based aircraft (a $200m investment)

60 direct jobs

30 total routes (20 new routes)

Connections to popular European destinations such as Alicante, Barcelona, Bologna, Turin & Valencia

Over 65 departing flights per week

With 30 routes to choose from at Agadir, passengers can now book a well-deserved getaway, flying at the lowest fares to exciting destinations such as Bologna, Lisbon, Madrid, Pisa, Turin & Valencia. To celebrate the opening of its new Agadir base and its Summer 2022 schedule announcement, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just 219 MAD, which must be booked by Friday 12th November, only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Digital and Comms, Dara Brady, said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our base in Agadir and announce our S22 schedule, which will deliver increased connectivity with two based aircraft. This development will create 60 direct jobs and offer our Moroccan customers a host of European destinations to choose from, with 20 new routes connecting Morocco to the likes of Alicante, Bologna, Lisbon, Madrid, Naples, Tenerife, Turin & Valencia.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We have worked closely with Agadir airport to secure this growth and improve the services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the region. At a time when other airlines are reducing their workforce, we’re delighted to be making further investments in both our people and in airports throughout Europe.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from 219 MAD for travel until the end of October ’22, which must be booked by Friday 12th November. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Agadir – W21 New Routes Alicante Naples Baden-Baden Nantes Barcelona Paris Beauvais Bologna Perpignan Dublin Pisa Krakow Porto Lisbon Seville Madrid Tenerife Malaga Toulouse

Agadir – S22 New Routes Turin Valencia