Ryanair launches major recruitment drive for over 100 cabin crew in Germany

Ryanair has announced a major recruitment campaign to hire over 100 cabin crew members for its German bases. The recruitment is being managed by Cabin Crew International, which will hold information events across Germany.

At these events, attendees can interact with current Ryanair crew members and learn more about the benefits of the role, including a 5-days-on, 3-days-off schedule, competitive pay, fast career advancement, and discounted travel across Ryanair’s extensive network of 235 destinations.