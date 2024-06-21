Ryanair launches low-fare flights to the Amalfi Coast

3 new routes and 16 weekly flights from Salerno starting August 2024

Ryanair, announced on June 18 that it will begin operations at Salerno-Costa d’Amalfi Airport from August 2024. The new service will include 16 weekly flights across three new routes, creating over 100 local jobs.

Salerno will become Ryanair’s 32nd Italian airport, further expanding its extensive network. The new routes will connect Salerno with London Stansted, Milan Bergamo, and Turin, enhancing tourism and business opportunities and offering greater connectivity for residents and visitors to the Campania region with Europe’s lowest fares.

Highlights of Ryanair’s New Operations in Salerno:

New Routes: London Stansted, Milan Bergamo, and Turin

London Stansted, Milan Bergamo, and Turin Weekly Flights: 16 flights per week

16 flights per week Annual Passengers: Over 130,000

Over 130,000 New Jobs: More than 100

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jason McGuinness, emphasized the significant growth these new routes will bring to Salerno, promoting travel for business, medical appointments, and personal visits. Ryanair is also maintaining its commitment to Salerno by continuing the Milan Bergamo and Turin routes into the winter season 2024/25, ensuring year-round connectivity.

Despite the positive developments in Salerno, Ryanair has had to reduce connectivity in nearby Naples due to a 30% increase in the municipal/tourism tax, which contrasts with reductions seen in other Italian regions and cities like Venice. Ryanair calls on Naples’ mayor to abolish this tax to preserve connectivity, tourism, and jobs in the region.