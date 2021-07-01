Ryanair launches its Summer 2021 Covid recovery schedule for Belgium

Ryanair today (1st July) announced its Summer 2021 recovery schedule from Belgium with over 470 weekly flights to 104 destinations from Brussels South Charleroi and Brussels airports, including 4 new routes to Heraklion, Santorini, Zakynthos and Zagreb from July.

Ryanair’s Belgian Summer 2021 recovery schedule will deliver 9 million passengers p.a.

Ryanair remains committed to restoring connectivity for Belgium and recovering Belgian traffic (without one € cent of the €300m State aid being swallowed up by Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines), as vaccination rollouts continue across Europe in time for the peak holiday season.

Ryanair’s Belgian Summer ‘21 recovery schedule will deliver:

470 weekly flights

104 routes in total

9 million passengers p.a

4 new routes to/from Brussels to Heraklion, Santorini, Zakynthos & Zagreb.

Holiday flights to the Mediterranean, Portugal, Balearic & Canary Islands.

Belgian passengers/visitors can now book their summer holidays at even lower fares (with the reassurance of zero change fee should plans change). To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a €19.99 seat sale for travel until October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 3rd of July on www.Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Group CEO, Michael O’Leary, said:

“As vaccination rollouts continue in Belgium, air traffic led by Ryanair is set to recover strongly in Summer 2021 and we are delighted to announce our recovery schedule for Belgium, which will deliver 9m passengers p.a across 104 routes, including 4 new sunshine destinations Heraklion, Santorini, Zakynthos & Zagreb from Brussels.

Belgian families/visitors can now book a well-earned summer getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates with a zero-change fee up until the end of December 2021.

To celebrate, we are releasing 100,000 seats for sale from just €19.99 for travel from June until October 2021, which are available to book until midnight Saturday 3rd of July. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”