Ryanair launches four new routes from Copenhagen for Winter 2024 and urges Danish Government to reconsider aviation tax

Ryanair has announced the launch of its Winter 2024 schedule for Copenhagen, adding four new routes to Barcelona, Bristol, Pozna?, and Sofia.

These additions increase Ryanair’s total routes from the city to 29, providing more low-cost travel options for Danish citizens and tourists. The airline highlights its commitment to boosting tourism and competition against carriers like SAS and Norwegian.

However, Ryanair also warns that the Danish government’s proposed DKK 50 aviation tax, set to begin in January 2025, threatens future growth. Citing Sweden’s recent decision to abolish its aviation tax, Ryanair argues that such taxes hinder sustainable aviation efforts and economic recovery. The airline calls on Denmark to follow Sweden’s example to maintain competitiveness and stimulate growth in the post-Covid recovery of its travel sector.