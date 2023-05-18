Ryanair launches flights on Amadeus travel platform

MARKET-LEADING ROUTE NETWORK, FREQUENCIES, AND FARES FOR CORPORATE TRAVEL

Ryanair announced today (18 May) that it has expanded its low-fare corporate travel offering to the Amadeus Travel Platform, with an unrivalled network of over 3,000 daily flights to over 235 destinations across 36 countries available for Amadeus’ extensive B2B customer base to book now.

With record inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, it is more important now than ever that businesses manage their bottom line and with more and more companies and clients returning to in-person meetings, navigating the cost of travel is a fundamental aspect of that. However, businesses can rest assured that their travel costs won’t break the bank with Ryanair’s industry-leading low fares connecting key corporate hub cities across Europe with regular morning and evening flights to ensure convenient corporate travel options and with the best on-time performance of all the major European airlines.

Not only does Ryanair offer industry-leading punctuality and substantial savings for corporate customers on their travel costs, but it will also help them manage their carbon footprint with the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/km of any major European airline – an achievement underpinned by its Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation strategy.

Ryanair is the only major airline growing in Europe and will carry more than 185m passengers this year – +30% on pre-Covid traffic – delivering market-leading connections, frequencies, punctuality, and fares in Europe.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“We are pleased to now be live on the Amadeus Travel platform with Ryanair’s unrivalled network of over 3,000 flights to over 235 destinations, further expanding Ryanair’s corporate travel offering and enabling corporate customers greater access to our market-leading network of routes, high frequencies, on-time performance, and unbeatable low-cost fares.

We look forward to working with Amadeus over the coming years as Ryanair grows to carry 225m passengers annually by FY26.”

Jose-Luis Aragon, Regional VP Air Distribution Europe, Amadeus added:

“We are very happy that Ryanair has chosen to capitalize on Amadeus’ technology to support its distribution strategy. With the integration of its content to the Amadeus Travel Platform, travel sellers and corporations will have a broader choice of travel options while benefiting from smooth and seamless integration into their everyday tools and processes.”