Ryanair launches first ever “Buy one, get one free” offer

TAKE YOUR FRIEND ON A BREAK FOR FREE!

Ryanair is today (Thurs, 24th Sept) and for the first time in Ryanair history launching a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer on 1,600 routes across its network, for travel from 25th Sept until 14th Dec 2020. This autumn Ryanair is offering the deal of all deals – flights for free!

This amazing offer applies to Value Fare bookings with more than one passenger, travelling on selected routes to top destinations (T&Cs apply). Customers only have until midnight tonight (24th Sept) to avail of this deal and must be quick visiting the Ryanair.com website to avail of these limited flights. Who doesn’t love a freebie?

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Alejandra Ruiz, said:

“For the first time in Ryanair history, we have a “Buy One Get One Free” offer landing. Anyone would be crazy to miss it! Book today for travel from 25th Sept until 14th Dec 2020 across 1,600 routes and get a second ticket on the same flight for free.

Customers can book this unmissable deal to top holiday and city break destinations across Europe, bringing their family or close friends on a well-needed autumn/winter escape. To avail of these special offer customers must be quick and visit the Ryanair.com website to book their flights before midnight, tonight 24th September.”