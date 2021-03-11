Ryanair launches COVID-19 certificate wallet

Ryanair launched a new Covid-19 Travel Wallet which is available only in the Ryanair app. Customers can now upload their negative PCR tests, their Covid vaccination certs and other Covid documents that may be required for EU travel this summer. The successful rollout of Covid vaccines will see the return of EU holiday travel in Summer 2021 and the Ryanair Covid Certificate Wallet will make EU air travel as seamless as possible for customers this Summer.

Ryanair is confident that the EU’s vaccine rollout programme will see the removal of current EU travel restrictions in time for the school holidays (June to Sept), and in the interim, customers can avail of Ryanair’s C-19 Wallet, which will house all Covid travel documents in the one location making it easy to present at airports on the day of travel.

Since EU Governments won’t have a vaccine passport in place for this summer, Ryanair is mindful that additional Covid travel documents may be required by certain EU countries and Ryanair’s new C-19 Travel Wallet ensures passengers have all their Covid-19 travel documents saved and secure in one place to present at airports on their next getaway.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady says:

“We are very pleased to launch this Ryanair C-19 Travel Wallet as we prepare for the return of family holidays in Summer ‘21. Many Ryanair customers will be taking their first holiday in over a year, adhering to new travel guidelines and this C-19 Travel Wallet allows customers to store all of their Covid documents such as PCR test results, passenger locator forms and vaccine certificates in the one location with zero fuss or paperwork to worry about.

Ryanair’s Summer 2021 schedules are already on sale – subject to changing Government travel restrictions – and we believe that once the high-risk/elderly population of Europe is vaccinated by the end of May or June, travel restrictions will be relaxed and air travel will experience a bounce back from pent-up customer demand that will see European families travelling again for well-earned Summer holidays to the beaches of Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece this summer. We look forward to welcoming our customers and their families back on board in Summer 2021.”