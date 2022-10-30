Ryanair launches biggest-ever schedule to Israel, new destination Eilat Ramon with four routes, including from Charleroi

Ryanair launched its biggest-ever schedule to Israel, operating 200 flights a week, to 25 destinations across 13 countries. Ryanair’s Winter schedule will deliver 1 new Winter route to Tel Aviv and over 190 weekly flights, as well as 4 new routes to Eilat Ramon airport, the latest addition to Ryanair’s growing network of over 225 airports.

Ryanair’s biggest-ever schedule to Israel will deliver:

25 routes (incl. 1 new Winter route to Tel Aviv from Bari & 4 new routes to Eilat Ramon from Paris Beauvais, Brussels South Charleroi, Krakow, and Kaunas)

200 flights per week

Support over 1,000 local jobs

From Tel Aviv, Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“Since launching in Israel, Ryanair has consistently and reliably grown its presence in Israel, diversifying the country’s tourism market, as well as driving year-round traffic and connectivity from all of Europe. As we enter our first post-Covid Winter season, Ryanair is delighted to announce its biggest-ever schedule to Israel which will supercharge the recovery of Israeli passenger traffic and inbound tourism – including the exciting addition of Eilat to Ryanair’s growing network of over 225 airports.

Today’s announcement is possible due to the strong working relationship we have developed with the Ministries of Tourism and Transport, the Israeli Airports Authority, and their local management teams. We look forward to building on this partnership to unlock the massive growth potential of the Israeli aviation market.

Ryanair’s position as Europe’s No. 1 airline, allows us to continue delivering record-breaking schedules, including this Winter’s schedule to/from Israel which will see Ryanair operate 200 weekly flights to 25 destinations across 13 countries. This includes 1 new Winter route to Tel Aviv (from Bari) and 4 exciting new routes to Eilat from key inbound markets such as France, Belgium, Poland, and Lithuania.

Ryanair remains the partner of choice for airports, regions and governments given our proven track record of reliably growing and sustaining traffic – underpinned by an order book of 210 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft which will allow us to fly over 225m passengers per annum by 2026.

To mark today’s announcement of Israel’s record schedule, we have launched a seat sale with fares from just ILS 89 / €24.99 one-way for travel from October ’22 until March ’23 which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 29th October on Ryanair.com.”

Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov said:

“Expanding flights plays an important role in achieving the goals I set for Israel’s tourism: 10 million tourists per year by 2030, and Ryanair is a great partner in working towards that goal. The many tourists who will arrive in Israel as a result of this record schedule will contribute greatly to Israel’s economy and provide new and exciting economic opportunities. Furthermore, I’m happy that the Ryanair schedule will allow Israelis to explore new exciting destinations in Europe at affordable prices. The new flights to Tel Aviv and Eilat are a strong vote of confidence in Israel’s tourism industry, and I hope to see even more expansion of travel to our country in the future”.

Eilat Hotel Association CEO, Itamar Elitzur said:

“The Eilat Hotel Association and the Israel Hotel Association welcome the return of low-cost flights to Ramon Airport.

Ryanair proved for the second time to be a pioneer and a leader of foreign carriers conducting flights to Eilat.

The renewal of Ryanair flights to Ramon Airport symbolises and serves as a vote of confidence in the Israeli Tourism product, which expresses the recovery of the international and local tourism industry.

We are proud of the opportunity and the cooperation between the Eilat Hotel Association, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism and the Israeli Airports Authority. All aiming at restoring and encouraging the return of tourism to Eilat.

We hope that the return of Ryanair to Ramon Airport is a first wave that will encourage other Airlines to fly to Eilat, especially during the winter, when warm and sunny Eilat is an ideal vacation destination for tourists from Europe”.