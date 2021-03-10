Ryanair launches biggest ever Italian domestic schedule

100 routes in total, further 5 new routes announced today

Ryanair launched its biggest ever Italian domestic schedule. Italian consumers have never had more choice when booking staycations or business trips, with 100 routes to choose from (+65% vs. last summer) across 28 Italian airports. This includes a further five new routes announced today (starting from 1st July):

New Route Weekly Flights Alghero-Catania 2 Alghero-Palermo 2 Alghero-Pescara 2 Cagliari-Rimini 2 Palermo-Rimini 2

Ryanair will operate up to 1,500 weekly Italian domestic flights this summer. As vaccination programmes accelerate, Italy’s domestic traffic is expected to bounce back and Ryanair is delighted to take part in the recovery of the Italian tourism industry across the regions. Ryanair customers can now book their summer flights on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s ‘zero change fee’ offer should plans change.

Ryanair’s extended Italian domestic schedule will now deliver:

100 routes available to book as far out as March 2022

Over 30 new routes including a further 5 new routes announced today

Up to 1,500 flights every week

Connections between 28 airports across Italy

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €14.99 for travel from July to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Friday, 12th March only on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said:

“We are pleased to announce our biggest ever domestic schedule in Italy, with 100 domestic routes in total including a further five new routes announced today. As Italy prepares to welcome tourists back this summer, we are delighted to continue to play a part in the recovery of the tourism industry and the regional economies.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, Ryanair is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all bookings made prior to 31st March 2021. Customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a ‘zero change fee’ until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate the biggest ever Italian domestic schedule, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €14.99 for travel from July to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Friday,12th March 2021. A much-deserved getaway is only a click away, so to avoid disappointment, we advise customers to act fast and book before these amazing low fares are snapped up.”

10 March 2021