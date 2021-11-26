Ryanair launches Belgium’s Summer 2022 schedule with 6 new routes from Brussels South Charleroi

Ryanair announced its Belgian Summer 2022 schedule – opening 6 new routes [over 120 in total] to a host of European destinations. Belgian holidaymakers will rejoice with sunny hotspots such as Catania, Madeira and Menorca available with fares from just €29.99. The opening of these 6 new routes across Ryanair’s Belgian network reinforces the airlines’ commitment to Belgium and the rebuilding of the country’s tourism industry, playing a key role in the recovery of local jobs and economy.

Ryanair is leading Europe’s traffic recovery as the airline plans to deliver accelerated growth in both traffic and jobs over the next 5 years. Having added 560 new routes and opened 14 bases throughout the last 12 months, Ryanair is now looking ahead to Summer 2022 and the addition of 65 new B737 MAX 8-200 aircraft to its fleet, which offer 4% more seats, 16% less fuel and a 40% reduction in noise emissions, making the Summer 2022 schedule the most sustainable and environmentally friendly to date. Adding to its green credentials, Ryanair has launched electric handling at 11 major European airports – a significant investment in its sustainable operations.

Ryanair’s Belgian Summer 2022 schedule will deliver

NEW Belgian Summer 2022 DESTINATIONS Brussels-South Charleroi Brive Catania Madeira Kaunas Liverpool (resumption) Menorca

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“We are pleased to announce our Belgian Summer 2022 schedule offering our customers even more amazing European destinations. Following two summers of on and off again travel restrictions, our Belgian customers now have 6 new routes to choose from when booking their long-awaited Summer 2022 holidays. Whether planning a relaxing family getaway to the picturesque surroundings of Menorca or an adventurous trip to the mountain hike trails of Madeira, our S’22 schedule will not disappoint.

To celebrate, we have launched a limited-time seat sale with fares from just €29.99 for travel until the end of October 2022, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 27 November. With airfares set to increase by Summer 2022 due to reduced capacity, we are encouraging our customers to book early and avail of these lower fares available only on Ryanair.com.”