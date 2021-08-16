Ryanair launches a new route from Lille to Krakow in autumn

Ryanair is rounding off its offer of destinations from Lille airport by adding a new route to its network next autumn: from November 1, the low-cost company will offer flights to Krakow (Poland).

After Bordeaux, Marseille and Porto, Ryanair is adding a new route to its range of destinations from Lille. From November 1, Ryanair will serve the city of Krakow in Poland, with 2 flights per week, every Monday and Friday.

The flight schedule

Lille – Krakow:

Monday: Departure from Lille at 13:15. Arrival in Krakow at 15:20.

Friday: Departure from Lille at 22:00. Arrival in Krakow at 00:05+1.

Krakow – Lille:

Monday: Departure from Krakow at 10.45. Arrival in Lille at 12.50.

Friday: Departure from Krakow at 19:30. Arrival in Lille at 21:35.

Reservations are already available on the airline’s website: www.ryanair.com/fr

Lille, Monday, August 16, 2021