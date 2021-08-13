Ryanair launches 5 new routes from Romania in Winter 2021/22, including one from Suceava to Brussels South Charleroi

From the winter season 2021/2022, Ryanair will operate five new routes from three airports in Romania to destinations in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Belgium and Greece.

According to the data from the reservation system, the low-cost company will fly from 31 October 2021 four times a week on the route Bucharest – Birmingham, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. On 1 November 2021, Ryanair will also inaugurate the Bucharest – Treviso route, which will be operated every Monday and Friday. The third new route that Ryanair will launch this winter is Bucharest – Thessaloniki. The low-cost company’s flights from Bucharest to the second-largest city in Greece will be operated on Monday and Friday.

The Sibiu – Dublin route will be launched on 1 November 2021 and will be operated on the first day of the week and Friday. Dublin is the seventh destination to which Ryanair will fly from Sibiu. The fifth new route that the low-cost company has introduced in the reservation system and that will fly from 1 November 2021 is Suceava – Brussels Charleroi. Flights between the two cities will be operated every Monday and Friday. On this route, Ryanair will compete with TUIfly Belgium which operates between Brussels Airport and Suceava.

Tickets for the five new routes are already available for booking on the airline’s website.

Source: boardingpass.ro