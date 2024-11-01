Ryanair launches £5 million training academy at Prestwick Airport, creating 500 engineering jobs

Ryanair has officially opened its Engineering Training Academy at Prestwick Airport, marking a £5 million investment that will generate 500 skilled jobs for engineers and mechanics in the region.

The facility features modern classrooms, workshops, and a training aircraft to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s expanding fleet, which aims to grow to 800 aircraft by 2034. This initiative reflects Ryanair’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and tourism in the UK and Scotland.

CEO Eddie Wilson expressed enthusiasm for the investment, emphasising its role in developing highly qualified personnel to meet the airline’s operational needs.