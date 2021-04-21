Ryanair launches 4 new routes and additional flights from Brussels South Charleroi for Summer ‘21

Ryanair today (21 Apr) announced 4 new summer routes from Brussels South Charleroi to Heraklion (2 per week), Zakynthos (1 pw), Santorini (2 pw) and Zagreb (2 pw), as well as more flights to Chania and Rhodes (+1, both now operating 3 times weekly) from July as part of Ryanair’s Belgian Summer 2021 schedule.

Belgian consumers can now book their summer holidays to a wealth of Greek destinations or to Croatia on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (24 April) on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:

“As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar this summer and we are delighted to announce four new routes from Brussels Charleroi to Heraklion, Zakynthos, Santorini and Zagreb, as well as additional flights to Chania and Rhodes from July as part of Ryanair’s Belgian Summer 2021 schedule.

Belgian customers and visitors can now book a well-earned summer getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates up to two times with a zero-change fee up until the end of October 2021. To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from Brussels from just €19.99 for travel in until the end of October 2021, which are available to book until midnight Friday 23rd April. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Brussels South Charleroi Airport’s CEO, Philippe Verdonck, said:

“This announcement is very good news for Brussels South Charleroi Airport and shows the excellent long-term partnership with Ryanair. Thanks to vaccination roll-out efficiency and in accordance with sanitary measures, our passengers can book their travel to these summer destinations “