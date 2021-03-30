Ryanair launches 26 new routes and expands UK Summer 21 schedule

Over 2,300 Weekly Flights Across 480 Routes

Ryanair on 24 March launched its expanded UK Summer 2021 schedule, which includes over 2,300 weekly flights across 480 routes, including 26 new routes to popular holiday destinations in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain. The UK’s roadmap for the re-opening of air travel, coupled with their highly successful vaccination programme, gives UK families confidence that Summer 2021 holiday travel will be possible.

Ryanair’s UK Summer 21 schedule delivers:

480+ routes

26 new routes*

2,300+ flights per week

Flights to holiday hotspots such as Corfu, Santorini, Menorca, Ibiza, Faro and the Canary Islands

Summer breaks to Europe’s top cities including Barcelona, Lisbon, Naples, Rome and Venice.

UK families can now book a Summer holiday as far out as Oct 2021, flying on the lowest fares to international destinations such as Bologna, Fuerteventura, Zakynthos and Valencia among many others.

Ryanair’s Group CEO, Michael O’Leary, said:

“The UK Govt has implemented a very successful vaccine rollout programme, and is on track for a re-opening of EU short-haul travel this summer. Ryanair is pleased to offer even more choice and lower fares to our UK customers and their families with over 2,300 weekly flights and 480 routes to choose from, including 26 exciting new holiday connections to Naples, Rhodes, Chania, Alicante and Mallorca among many others.

UK families can now book a well-earned summer holiday safe in the knowledge that if their plans change for any reason they can move their travel dates up to two times with a zero-change fee up until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats from just £19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which are available to book until midnight Sunday (28th March). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

