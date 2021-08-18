Ryanair launches 10 new Morocco routes for winter 2021, including 8 to Spain and Tetouan – Brussels South Charleroi

Ryanair announced 10 new Winter 2021/22 routes from Morocco – perfect for those who missed out on a summer getaway. Ryanair’s Morocco Winter ’21 schedule now operates over 300 weekly flights to over 120 destinations, including 10 new to a host of European hotspots.

Moroccan customers can now book a much-deserved Winter break to one of Ryanair’s new 10 routes with the reassurance of a “zero” change fee should their plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a 219.00 MAD seat sale for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday 19th August on www.Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Morocco Winter 2021 schedule will deliver:

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce 10 new Winter routes for those looking to enjoy a sunny winter getaway or take in the sights on a city break to the likes of Spain, Italy or France.

Moroccan families/visitors can now book a well-earned winter getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates with a zero-change fee up until the end of December 2021.

To celebrate, we are releasing a seat sale from just 219.00 MAD for travel until the end of March which will be available to book until midnight Thursday 19th August. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

17 Aug 2021