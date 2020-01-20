Ryanair kicks off Kharkov flights at Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport kicked-off its route launches of 2020 by welcoming Ryanair’s 48th service last Friday. With the low-cost carrier’s (LCC) twice-weekly operation to Kharkiv, the Hungarian gateway now boasts 26 links per week to Ukraine throughout S20.

Hungary’s capital city airport recorded a 31% growth in Ukrainian visitors last year when compared with 2018. Recognising the clear demand, Ryanair added its third service to the Eastern European country as Kharkiv joins Odesa and Lviv (starting in March) from Budapest.