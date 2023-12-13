Ryanair invests heavily in Morocco: new Tangier base, 35 new routes

Ryanair’s latest $1.4 billion investment in Morocco unveiled for 2024: Record summer schedule and new Tangier base

Ryanair, has revealed its most extensive summer schedule yet for Morocco, marking a $1.4 billion investment in the country. This investment includes over 1,100 weekly flights across 175 routes, encompassing 35 new routes, notably introducing 11 domestic connections. The significant expansion includes the establishment of a new base in Tangier with two additional aircraft and the introduction of flights to Beni-Mellal and Errachidia airports.

This move aims to enhance internal connectivity, boosting traffic growth across Morocco and projecting a 33% increase in passengers, exceeding 5 million. With this investment, Ryanair is also contributing to the creation of over 500 highly skilled direct jobs in aviation and supporting thousands more in the local tourism economy across 12 cities in Morocco.

Ryanair DAC’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, expressed pride in this historic partnership, emphasising the impact on Moroccan tourism, connectivity, and job creation. The airline plans to continue supporting Morocco’s tourism infrastructure development, aligned with the upcoming 2030 World Cup, by offering low fares and industry-leading punctuality. Wilson extended gratitude to Moroccan government officials for their vision and collaboration in securing this substantial investment, expressing enthusiasm for further collaborative announcements.