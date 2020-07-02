Ryanair increasing flights from Berlin with 50 connections

Ryanair is significantly increasing its air traffic from Berlin and is back in the capital region with around 50 connections. The Irish airline, which continued to fly from Schönefeld even during the travel restrictions, has been gradually ramping up its number of flights since 21 June. Now it is adding numerous other connections to popular tourist destinations, city destinations and many metropolises in Eastern Europe.

Most of the connections are offered from Berlin-Schönefeld. The flight schedule includes Fuerteventura, Lanzarote (Canary Islands, Spain), Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona and Madrid; Mallorca, Seville, Valencia (Spain), Athens, Thessaloniki (Greece), Palermo, Pisa, Rome, Milan, Bologna, Bari, Catania (Italy), Brussels (Belgium), Budapest (Hungary), Dublin, Kerry (Ireland), Edinburgh, East Midlands, Manchester, London (UK), Yerevan (Armenia), Faro, Lisbon, Porto (Portugal), Kiev (Ukraine), Malta, Bucharest (Romania), Riga (Latvia), Sofia (Bulgaria), Podgorica (Montenegro), Tel Aviv (Israel), Zadar (Croatia) and Malta.

This summer, Ryanair is flying from Tegel to the sunny destinations of Alicante, Malaga, Ibiza, Mallorca (Spain), Corfu, Kos, Crete, Rhodes (Greece), Faro (Portugal), Naples (Italy), Paphos (Cyprus) and Pula (Croatia).