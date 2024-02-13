Ryanair further suspends Israel flight schedule in March and April, due to higher fees at Tel Aviv Terminal 3

Ryanair has suspended its flights to and from Israel for March and April due to issues related to higher fees at Ben-Gurion International Airport’s Terminal 3. Since the war in October, all flights from the airport have been directed to Terminal 3, which charges higher fees compared to Terminal 1.

Low-cost carriers, including Ryanair, previously benefited from lower fees at Terminal 1, allowing them to offer lower fares to passengers. Ryanair had requested to pay lower rates similar to Terminal 1 but was denied, leading the airline to conclude that operating routes to Tel Aviv was not economically viable with the higher fees.

Ryanair’s departure from the Israeli market may impact other low-cost carriers, such as Wizzair and easyJet, potentially leading to increased costs for consumers. The Israel Airports Authority defended the decision, citing the closure of Terminal 1 and the economic feasibility of operating a single terminal based on current passenger volumes.