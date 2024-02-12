Ryanair forges 6-year partnership with Skytanking Aviation Services for enhanced ground handling

Ryanair has announced a new 6-year ground handling partnership with Skytanking Aviation Services, effective from April 2024. The collaboration aims to enhance ground handling services across key airports, supporting Ryanair’s growing operation and maintaining its on-time performance.

The partnership is expected to ensure efficient and cost-effective services, contributing to the airline’s commitment to low fares and optimal turnaround times.

Skytanking Aviation Services expresses excitement about expanding its service portfolio and aligning with Ryanair’s requirements for a safe, professional, and punctual operation.

