Ryanair flight to London diverted to Marrakech due to onboard brawl

Ryanair UK flight RK3034 flight from Agadir to London Stansted (Boeing 737-800 reg. G-RUKJ) had to make an emergency landing in Marrakech on July 3 after a violent brawl broke out among passengers. The altercation, which began 36 minutes into the flight, was reportedly over seating arrangements. A man in his twenties requested to switch seats with a mother sitting next to her daughter so he could sit with his wife and children. When the woman refused, tensions escalated, leading to the woman’s husband stepping in to defend her.

Witnesses said the situation quickly turned into a full-blown fight, involving friends and other passengers. Amid the chaos, another passenger fell ill and required oxygen.

Ryanair’s cabin crew attempted to intervene but were unable to calm the situation, prompting the pilots to divert the flight. Moroccan police met the plane upon arrival in Marrakech and removed nine passengers involved in the fight.

The flight, originally carrying around 189 passengers, was delayed overnight as the crew had reached their maximum working hours. After a further cancellation on Thursday morning, passengers continued their journey to Stansted the following afternoon, on July 4.

Ryanair confirmed the incident, stating that a disruptive group of passengers and a simultaneous medical emergency led to the diversion. The ill passenger, who was treated with oxygen on board, refused to disembark and was also removed by airport police. Due to the two-hour delay caused by dealing with these issues, the crew’s working hours were exceeded, necessitating the overnight delay. Passengers were provided with accommodation and transport to and from the airport, and the flight resumed the next day.