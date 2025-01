Ryanair flight FR275 from Glasgow to Dublin (operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800 registered 9H-QBL) was forced to turn back this morning due to a technical issue, reportedly an engine problem.

The aircraft, which departed ahead of schedule at 07:19 safely landed back in Glasgow at 08:04. Passengers faced a delay but were accommodated on a replacement aircraft arranged by Ryanair later in the morning.