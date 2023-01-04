Ryanair flight lands in emergency at Tenerife South due to the epileptic seizure of a passenger

An international flight landed urgently in Tenerife South on Tuesday morning, 3 January, due to the epileptic seizure of a passenger. As reported by the Spanish Air Traffic Controllers’ Twitter account, the incident occurred on a Ryanair flight from Cologne/Bonn, when one of the travellers began to present medical problems.

The incident occurred around 11:00 UTC on Ryanair flight FR1035 arriving from Cologne/Bonn airport in Germany, operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800 registered 9H-QBN. As a consequence, the landings at the Tenerife Reina Sofía airport were briefly interrupted, while the control tower coordinated the arrival of health personnel to attend to the affected person immediately after the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane.

Vuelo procedente de Colonia llegando a #Tenerife Sur de urgencia con pasajero con problemas médicos a bordo (posible ataque epiléptico). Se recorta la maniobra en lo posible y se coordina atención médica en tierra. #SafetyFirst #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/dFEWeC7Th4 — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) January 3, 2023