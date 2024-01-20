Ryanair flight from London Luton to Lanzarote diverted to Faro due to unruly passengers

A flight from the United Kingdom to the Spanish Canary Islands was diverted to Faro airport in southern Portugal due to disruptive behaviour by eight passengers, seven of whom were of Polish nationality.

Ryanair flight FR3511 from London Luton (LTN) to Lanzarote (ACE) on 19 January, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered EI-EFE, diverted to Faro Airport in southern Portugal after eight passengers behaved wildly.

The incident, involving disturbances such as shouting, banging on cabin doors, consuming alcoholic beverages, and ignoring crew instructions, led to the arrest of an Anglo-Polish passenger and the voluntary removal of the seven other Polish passengers upon police intervention. The detained individual faced charges of “disobedience” and “resistance to a police officer“.

After 30 minutes on the ground in Faro, the Ryanair flight continued to its final destination Lanzarote, where it landed with a delay of a little more than one hour.