Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Tenerife diverts to Lisbon after violent incident

Ryanair flight FR4346 on 16 October (Boeing 737-800 registered EI-EVP) was not an easy trip for the passengers. The plane, which took off from Liverpool at 06:25 with destination Tenerife South, was the scene of a major incident that required an emergency landing at another airport.

In mid-flight, a passenger became violent and an altercation, “with blood“, broke out. The crew had no choice but to request a landing in Lisbon so that they could expel the unruly man.

“This flight from Liverpool to Tenerife was rerouted to Lisbon after a passenger disrupted the flight. The plane landed normally and the passenger was removed by police upon arrival. The plane was then able to continue on its way to Tenerife,” a Ryanair spokesperson explained to the Liverpool Echo.

The flight eventually arrived at Tenerife South airport at 12:30 with a delay of one hour and 40 minutes.