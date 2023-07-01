Ryanair flight from Charleroi (and many others) with destination Funchal, Madeira, diverted to Porto Santo

Due to bad weather in Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira, many flights to and from the were cancelled or diverted this afternoon. Among them, Ryanair flight FR398 (Boeing 737-800 reg. EI-GSJ) from Brussels South Charleroi which diverted to nearby Porto Santo after circling for a while around Funchal. In the evening, this plane didn’t try to get back to Funchal, but departed to Faro as RYR399! No idea what happened to the passengers…

Many other flights had to divert as well:

LH1790 from Munich, TP1687 from Lisbon and U27625 from Lisbon diverted to Lisbon;

BA520 from Heathrow, NT962 from Fuerteventura, EW9600 from Düsseldorf, FR366 from Porto, TO7840 from Nantes, LS765 from Manchester and IB8672 from Madrid diverted to Porto Santo,

LH1170 from Frankfurt diverted to Faro,

FR393 from Bergamo diverted to Porto;

U28519 from Gatwick and W62397 from Budapest diverted to Tenerife South.

Many other flights were cancelled.