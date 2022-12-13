Ryanair flight from Amman to Beauvais diverted to Paphos and then to Liège, passengers left to fend for themselves

On Sunday night (11 December), Ryanair flight FR9734 operated by Malta Air Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered 9H-VVA took off from Amman, Jordan, one and a half hours late with destination Paris-Beauvais, France. The aircraft was soon diverted to Paphos, Cyprus, for a medical issue. It took off again one hour and a quarter later. However, it could no longer land at Beauvais, since night landings are prohibited at this airport, hence it was diverted to Liège, Belgium, which remains open 24 hours.

Arrived on Liège soil shortly after 01:00 on Monday, the passengers were left to fend for themselves. Ryanair announced to them that they had to go to their final destination by their own means, a situation that angered most passengers.

Later on Monday, after the compulsory rest of the crew, the plane was ferried to Marseille as flight RYR456.

It should be noted that a compensation of 600 euros per passenger will be granted by the airline.