Ryanair fined for not compensating passengers for flights cancelled after Spanish cabin crew strike in 2018

Ryanair has been fined 5.6 million euros by the Spanish Supreme Court and National Court for failing to compensate passengers during cabin crew strikes. The Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) imposed the fines. The airline violated passenger rights by cancelling 320 flights at Spanish airports over two days in July 2018 due to the strikes.

The Supreme Court’s portion of the fine is final and cannot be appealed, while a part ordered by the National Court can be challenged.

The National Court rejected Ryanair’s appeal, confirming a sanction of 3.04 million euros, at a rate of 9,500 euros per cancelled flight. The fines relate to European regulations mandating assistance to affected passengers, including provisions for food, accommodation, and transportation.

Another portion of the fine, 2.56 million euros, results from a further sanction of 8,000 euros per cancelled flight, which Ryanair has already appealed and been denied. The airline breached its obligation to refund ticket costs or offer suitable alternatives to passengers affected by flight cancellations.