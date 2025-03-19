Ryanair files criminal case against disruptive passenger in Spain

Ryanair has launched a private criminal prosecution against a disruptive passenger on flight FR2001 from Lanzarote to Santiago de Compostela (Boeing 737-800 registered EI-EKX) on January 17.

The individual, who falsely claimed diplomatic immunity, caused a 40-minute delay by refusing to take his assigned seat and verbally abusing crew members. He was removed by the Guardia Civil.

Under Ryanair’s zero-tolerance policy, the passenger faces a potential sentence of 3-12 months in prison or a fine of 6-18 months’ salary. The airline hopes this action will deter future misconduct, ensuring a safe and pleasant travel experience for all passengers.