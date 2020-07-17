Ryanair extends the removal of its flight change fee to all new September bookings

Ryanair today (Friday 17 July) announced it will extend the waiving of its flight change fee for all customers who book to travel in September – already in place for new July & August bookings – allowing them to book their extended summer holidays with peace of mind in case their travel plans change.

From 17 July, customers who book to travel in September will be able to move their flights with zero change fee to travel until the 31 Dec 2020.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady said:

“In order to provide as much flexibility and confidence as possible for our customers this summer, we have extended the waiving of our flight change fee to new Sept bookings.

As the holiday season will be prolonged this year, customers can now plan a well-deserved break knowing that flights in July, Aug and now Sept can be moved without any flight change fee if their travel plans change”.