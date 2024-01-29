Ryanair expresses interest in Boeing 737 MAX 10 orders rejected by U.S. Airlines

Ryanair has informed Boeing that it would consider purchasing any 737 MAX 10 aircraft orders that U.S. customers might reject.

The Irish airline, which holds 150 firm orders for the MAX 10 and options for 150 more, expects the jet to be certified by year-end and flying in early 2025.

This announcement follows comments from United Airlines’ CEO, Scott Kirby, expressing intentions to build a new fleet plan excluding the MAX 10.

Ryanair sees the MAX 10 as “transformational” and is open to acquiring additional aircraft if offered at the right price, with a fleet expansion plan aiming for 210 MAX 8s and up to 300 MAX 10s.