Ryanair expects to report stronger Q3, raises FY profit guidance from €1.00bn – €1.20bn to a new range of €1.325bn – €1.425bn

Ryanair Holdings plc on 4 January said it expects to report a stronger than expected Q3 (end 31 Dec.) PAT of close to €200m. Strong pent-up travel demand over the holiday season for the first time in 3 years, with no adverse impact from Covid or the war in Ukraine, stimulated stronger-than-expected peak Christmas/New Year traffic and fares.

FY23 traffic guidance of 168 million passengers remains unchanged. Ryanair expects Q4 to be loss-making due to the absence of Easter from March, and a recent softening in UK outbound and Irish – Prov. UK traffic and pricing.

As a result of these recent developments, Ryanair has raised its FY23 PAT guidance (pre-exceptionals) from a current range of €1.00bn – €1.20bn to a new range of €1.325bn – €1.425bn. This guidance remains heavily dependent upon avoiding adverse events in Q4 (such as Covid or the war in Ukraine).

As this is a closed period, the Ryanair Group’s next market update will take place on Mon. 30 Jan. when the Group releases its Q3 results.