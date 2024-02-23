Ryanair expands Summer 2024 routes with four new connections from Sweden

Ryanair is set to launch four new routes from Stockholm Arlanda Airport and Göteborg Landvetter Airport in anticipation of the summer 2024 programme.

From Stockholm Arlanda, the Irish airline will introduce services to Vilnius in Lithuania and the Greek island Rhodes.

At Göteborg Landvetter, Ryanair will operate routes to Brussels South Charleroi in Belgium (already announced here earlier) and Rome Fiumicino, Italy.

The expansion reflects Ryanair’s confidence in the Swedish air travel market and its commitment to enhancing connectivity. The new routes are scheduled to commence on March 31, 2024, providing passengers with additional travel options.