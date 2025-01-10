Ryanair expands Sarajevo operations for Summer 2025 with record growth

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s top carrier, has announced its biggest-ever Summer schedule for Sarajevo in 2025. The plan includes over 50 weekly flights across 11 routes, featuring five new destinations: Baden-Baden, Weeze, Girona, Paris, and Stockholm.

Key Highlights

5 New Routes : Expanding connectivity to 8 countries.

: Expanding connectivity to 8 countries. Passenger Growth : Expected to handle 400,000 passengers annually , a 170% increase compared to 2024.

: Expected to handle , a 170% increase compared to 2024. Economic Impact: Supporting over 300 local jobs and boosting tourism and economic growth in Sarajevo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Strategic Focus

This growth stems from competitive access costs at Sarajevo Airport and regional support for reducing aviation fees. Ryanair emphasises that continued investment depends on maintaining cost competitiveness, urging the Bosnian government to reverse plans for reintroducing aviation taxes.

Celebratory Offer

To mark this milestone, Ryanair has launched a 3-day seat sale with fares starting at just €29.99, available exclusively on their website.

Statements

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jason McGuinness : Highlighted the potential of Sarajevo as a key tourism and business hub and stressed the need for low access costs to sustain growth and attract investment.

: Highlighted the potential of Sarajevo as a key tourism and business hub and stressed the need for low access costs to sustain growth and attract investment. Sanin Ramezic, Sarajevo Airport Director: Celebrated the partnership’s role in enhancing Sarajevo’s connectivity, tourism, and cultural exchange while looking forward to a record-breaking year.

Outlook

Ryanair’s expanded operations position Sarajevo as a growing aviation hub in Southeast Europe, boosting its appeal to tourists and strengthening economic ties across the continent.