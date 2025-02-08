Ryanair expands Rzeszów Summer schedule with new Malta route

Ryanair has unveiled its 2025 summer flight schedule from Rzeszów, featuring nine routes, including a newly introduced connection to Malta.

Flights to Malta will operate twice weekly from April 2, catering to a growing demand for the Mediterranean destination. The airline is also increasing flight frequencies to London, Milan, and Zadar.

Ryanair emphasises its commitment to regional airport growth and local tourism. To mark the announcement, a limited-time promotion offers tickets from PLN 224.

Rzeszów Airport officials praise Ryanair’s continued expansion, following the success of last year’s Alicante route.