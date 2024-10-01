Ryanair expands Malta winter schedule with new routes to Rome, Paris, and Katowice

Ryanair has added three new destinations—Rome Fiumicino, Katowice (Poland), and Paris Beauvais—to its winter schedule from Malta, bringing the total number of destinations from the island to 69. The airline is also increasing flights on 19 existing routes, including Athens, Catania, Edinburgh, and Zagreb.

CEO Michael O’Leary hinted at potential future flights to Morocco, though plans for routes to Turkey were blocked by Turkish authorities. Ryanair expects a 24% increase in passenger traffic from Malta in 2024, aiming to carry 4.4 million passengers by year-end.

Looking ahead, Ryanair, alongside its subsidiary MaltaAir, plans to expand its aircraft base in Malta from 7 to potentially 15 by 2030, supporting tourism growth, especially in off-peak seasons.

To celebrate the new routes, Ryanair is offering a three-day sale with seats starting at €19.99 for flights through the end of the year.