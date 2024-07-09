Ryanair expands in Morocco with new Tangier base

Ryanair launches fourth Moroccan base in Tangier with $200M investment and 25 routes

Ryanair has officially opened its fourth base in Tangier, effective from May 2024. This $200 million investment includes two based aircraft and introduces 25 routes, featuring 13 new connections—eight international and five domestic—enhancing Tangier’s connectivity to Europe and other Moroccan cities.

Key highlights of the new Tangier base:

13 new routes (8 international, 5 domestic)

25 routes in total

2 based aircraft

Over 600 local jobs supported, including 60 pilots and cabin crew

This expansion will boost Tangier’s Summer 2024 capacity by 70%, contributing to Ryanair’s record schedule in Morocco, which aims to serve over 5 million passengers, reflecting a 31% growth.

Ryanair’s total investment in Morocco now exceeds $1.4 billion, supporting over 5,000 jobs and promoting economic growth across 12 Moroccan cities. CEO Eddie Wilson emphasized the airline’s role in enhancing tourism and connectivity, positioning Tangier as a premier summer destination.

To celebrate, Ryanair is offering a seat sale with fares starting from 159 MAD for travel until October 2024, available on their website.

Quotes:

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair: “We are thrilled to launch our new Tangier base, a significant investment that supports local tourism and connectivity.“

Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Minister of Tourism: "This expansion reinforces Tangier and the northern region's status as prime tourist destinations."

New International Routes:

Baden Baden, Barcelona, Carcassonne, Eindhoven, Lisbon, Manchester, Memmingen, Porto

New Domestic Routes:

Agadir, Essaouira, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Oujda