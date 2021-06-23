Ryanair expands in Finland this winter with 9 new routes (incl. one to Brussels South Charleroi), 14 routes in total

Ryanair today (23 June) announced its expansion in Finland which sees its return to Helsinki where it will operate 29 departing flights per week across eight destinations to a host of international hotspots including London, Paris, Brussels and many more this winter. Ryanair also adds 1 new route to London Stansted from Tampere, operating 2 flights per week. Already operating from Lappeenranta, the launch of these nine new routes demonstrates Ryanair’s commitment to the happiest country in the world[1] and will play a key role in the recovery of jobs and the local economy.

AIRPORT NEW ROUTES FROM DEPARTING

FLIGHTS PER WEEK Helsinki London Stansted 7 Milan Bergamo 4 Riga 4 Warsaw Modlin 4 Brussels Charleroi 3 Kaunas 3 Paris Beauvais 2 Poznan 2 Tampere London Stansted 2

Finnish consumers and tourists can now plan their winter getaway – as far out as March ’22 – on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Friday, 25th June on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“We are delighted to expand our operations in Finland and return to Helsinki with 29 departing flights per week across eight routes along with the addition of London Stansted to our Tampere schedule, with 2 flights per week. Our Finnish customers will be even happier with a host of popular international destinations to choose from including Brussels, Milan Bergamo and Warsaw for Winter 2021/’22.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver these eight new routes and increased connectivity to/from Finland. We have worked closely with Helsinki & Tampere airports to secure our return here for those that live, work or wish to visit the region. At a time when other airlines are reducing their schedules, we’re delighted to be making further investments in both our people and in airports throughout Europe and look forward to welcoming our Finnish customers on board in Helsinki & Tampere from October.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight, Friday 25th June. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out”.

[1] https://worldhappiness.report/blog/in-a-lamentable-year-finland-again-is-the-happiest-country-in-the-world/

23 Jun 2021