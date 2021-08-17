Ryanair expands Budapest Airport’s winter offerings 

Following on from further successful relaunches with Ryanair to Lviv, Odessa, and Preveza last week, Budapest Airport confirms the carrier has further committed to the Hungarian gateway by announcing an additional four new routes during Winter 21/22. Launching links to Bournemouth, Cologne Bonn, Kaunas, and Kraków, the new services will introduce more than 85,000 two-way additional seats to the Budapest market during the upcoming season

Confirming Budapest’s first connection to Bournemouth, the Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) will commence a twice-weekly operation to the UK’s southern coastal resort town later this year. Adding to the airport’s network, Ryanair’s expansion will also see a four-times-weekly service to Cologne Bonn, with flights planned to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Boosting Budapest’s offers to the Baltic states, the LCC will launch twice-weekly flights to Lithuania’s central city of Kaunas while adding a three-times-weekly service to Kraków, the leading centre of Polish economic and cultural life.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “It’s hugely encouraging to see Ryanair continues to recognise the potential of new and served markets from Budapest by adding these additional routes. The result of this development means that our closely-held partner will offer another 2,000 weekly seats from Budapest this winter.”