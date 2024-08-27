Ryanair expands Brussels South Charleroi network with 9 new or resumed winter routes in 2024

During a press conference by CEO Michael O’Leary, Ryanair announced nine new routes from Brussels Charleroi Airport for Winter 2024, expanding its network to include Cork, Dubrovnik, Gothenburg, Kaunas, Lamezia Terme, Reggio di Calabria, Sarajevo, Tel Aviv (resumption if the political situation allows), and Trieste.

These additions reinforce Charleroi as Ryanair’s key hub in Belgium, while growth at Brussels Airport in Zaventem remains stalled due to increased airport charges. The airline criticises Brussels Airport’s rising costs, noting they have made the airport less competitive than other EU hubs.

Ryanair also urged EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to prioritise urgent reforms to Europe’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, citing ongoing delays and inefficiencies.

During a Q&A session, O’Leary dismissed Wizz Air’s new €600 annual ticket as a marketing gimmick, pointing out that seats can only be booked three days in advance, making availability limited during peak seasons. Additionally, the €10 per trip reservation fee could make the pass more expensive than flying with Ryanair.

O’Leary also noted that delivery delays from both Boeing and Airbus will lead to higher airfares, negatively impacting all passengers.

Regarding surcharges imposed by online travel agencies (OTAs), O’Leary mentioned that Ryanair has reached agreements with most OTAs, except for Spain’s eDreams/Opodo and the U.S.-based Booking.com, which continue to resist.