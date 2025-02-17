Ryanair employee fired for working under influence of drugs at Palma Airport

A Ryanair ramp agent at Palma de Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan Airport was dismissed after testing positive for cannabis during a Civil Guard drug check. Although he showed no external signs of drug use, the saliva test confirmed consumption.

The employee, responsible for guiding planes in restricted security zones, had his airport authorisations revoked immediately.

Ryanair, which enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy on drugs and alcohol, initiated disciplinary action, a decision later upheld by the High Court of the Balearic Islands. Security checks at the airport remain frequent, particularly for staff in high-risk areas.