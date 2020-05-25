Ryanair eliminates 30 cabin crew jobs in Belgium

The Christian trade union CNE/ACV announced on Monday that Ryanair wants to eliminate 30 cabin crew jobs in Belgium following the coronavirus crisis.

These departures are part of the airline’s intention to cut 3,000 jobs, announced at the beginning of the month. But since 40 people volunteered to leave the company, according to CNE’s Didier Lebbe, the impact in Belgium should, therefore, be limited.

the trade unionist stresses, however, that negotiations regarding these departures and the proposed salary reduction measures will have to take place within the framework of the Renault procedure on collective redundancies.

It could be that more people will have to leave the company, depending on the level of resumption of activity in the coming weeks. Staff based in Belgium can nevertheless take advantage of the possibility of being temporarily unemployed.