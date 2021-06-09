Ryanair doubles presence in Rome Fiumicino this summer

Three more aircraft, 21 routes (6 new) and over 65 extra weekly flights

Ryanair on 08 June announced the addition of three based aircraft, six new routes and over 65 flights every week from Rome Fiumicino to a host of domestic and international destinations. This represents a further investment of $300m, which will deliver increased connectivity to the region, playing a key role in the recovery of jobs and the local economy.

Ryanair remains committed to delivering connectivity to Rome and expects its Summer ’21 schedule, including 78 routes from both Rome airports in total and over 470 departing flights per week, will help boost air traffic in the city and the region, contributing to the recovery of the tourism industry as vaccination programmes continue and Europe re-opens in time for the peak holiday season.

Ryanair’s Rome Summer ‘21 schedule will deliver (Fiumicino & Ciampino):

Up to 14 based aircraft, including three additional based aircraft in Fiumicino from August

78 routes in total (six domestic / 72 international)*

11 new routes

Over 470 departing flights per week across both airports

Connections to holiday destinations such as Malta & Rhodes, city breaks to Madrid & Porto, as well as domestic connections to Cagliari & Trapani.

Ryanair’s Rome Fiumicino Extended Summer ‘21 schedule will deliver:

Up to six based aircraft, including three additional based aircraft from August – a $300m investment

Up to 180 direct jobs and over 2,200 indirect jobs

21 routes in total (four domestic / 17 international) *

Six new routes, all commencing in August:

Route Departing Flights Per Week Route Departing Flights Per Week Chania 3 Santorini 4 Fuerteventura 3 Tenerife South 3 Liverpool 4 Zakynthos 4

Extra flights on eight routes:

Route Departing Flights Per Week Route Departing Flights Per Week Barcelona 14 (+5) Catania 49 (+7) Bari 18 (+4) Kyiv 7 (+2) Brindisi 14 (+7) Palermo 35 (+7) Brussels 14 (+11) Vienna 7 (+4)

Connections to holiday destinations such as Malaga & Malta, city breaks to Seville & Vienna, as well as domestic connections to Brindisi & Palermo.

Italian consumers and tourists can now plan a getaway on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday 10th June on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“We are delighted to confirm our commitment to Rome and the region, with 78 routes in total from both airports – Fiumicino and Ciampino – including 11 new routes to an array of summer hotspots. In particular, we are pleased to announce three additional based aircraft in Rome Fiumicino, along with six new routes & over 65 extra departing flights every week this summer, doubling our presence at the airport. This expansion will deliver increased connectivity to the region and support the recovery of local jobs and businesses.

Our Italian customers have now a host of domestic and international destinations to choose from this summer, with connections to the likes of Barcelona, Catania, Palermo, Malta and many others.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday 10th June. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

