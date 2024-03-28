Ryanair donates €10,000 to Make A Wish Belgium

Ryanair announced a donation of €10,000 to Make A Wish Belgium, a charity dedicated to caring for children. Through its scratch card programme, Ryanair has proudly supported Make A Wish Belgium since 2019, raising a total of €50,000 with the help of its generous customers.

The scratch card programme offers passengers the chance to win various prizes, including luxury cars and cash rewards, with an opportunity to win €1 million in Ryanair’s annual ‘Win a Mill’ event. Since its launch in 2009, Ryanair’s charity scratch card programme has raised €2.2 million for various charities across Europe.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Head of Communications, expressed delight in presenting the donation, emphasising the airline’s strong connection to Make A Wish Belgium and gratitude towards customers who have contributed to charitable causes. Ryanair looks forward to continuing its support for charities through its scratch card programme in 2024 and beyond.