Ryanair discovers fake engine parts in two of its aircraft

Ryanair recently encountered a scandal involving the discovery of counterfeit components in two of its aircraft engines during routine maintenance checks. The airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, revealed that these suspect parts were found during assessments conducted in Texas and Brazil.

These findings come amidst a broader issue in the aviation industry regarding counterfeit parts supplied by a company called AOG Technics, affecting various airlines and regulators worldwide.

AOG Technics has been accused of providing thousands of engine parts with falsified certification documents for Airbus and Boeing models, including older-generation 737-800s used by Ryanair. Although Ryanair claims it never directly conducted business with AOG and received these components through intermediaries, the airline removed the suspect parts from the engines.

Other airlines, such as Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines, also reportedly found similar suspect parts. This discovery adds to Ryanair’s challenges following Boeing’s delays in aircraft deliveries, leading to adjustments in their winter schedule. O’Leary even mentioned the possibility of cancelling future orders if Boeing continued to miss delivery targets.

AOG Technics, the company at the heart of the controversy, faces allegations of large-scale fraud from major engine manufacturers General Electric and Safran. AOG’s founder, Jose Zamora Yrala, denies these accusations as he battles the claims against his company.

Ryanair, despite being affected by these discoveries, maintains it is mostly unaffected overall by the scandal.

Source: The Telegraph