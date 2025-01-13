Ryanair details €15,000 claim against disruptive passenger after emergency diversion to Porto

Ryanair has detailed a €15,000 claim filed in Irish courts against a disruptive passenger whose behaviour forced an emergency diversion of a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote on April 9, 2024. The diversion to Porto resulted in significant expenses, including overnight accommodation for over 160 passengers and crew, replacement crew costs, and legal fees.

The airline broke down the costs:

Excess fuel : €800

: €800 Accommodation for passengers and crew : €7,000

: €7,000 Landing/handling fees : €2,500

: €2,500 Lost inflight sales : €750

: €750 Replacement crew costs : €1,800

: €1,800 Portuguese legal fees: €2,500

Ryanair highlighted inadequate regulation of alcohol sales at airports as a contributing factor to disruptive passenger behaviour. The airline urged European authorities to introduce a two-drink limit at airports, similar to duty-free restrictions, to improve onboard safety and passenger conduct.

The airline’s spokesperson criticised the lack of governmental action on such incidents and reaffirmed Ryanair’s commitment to recovering these costs through legal proceedings.