Ryanair denies any interest in Air Italy

During a press conference held in Milan this morning (Thursday 13 February), Ryanair’s chief commercial officer David O’Brien denied any interest in buying Air Italy after rumours were published in the Italian press (and relayed by Aviation24.be) linking his group to the airline currently in liquidation.

Asked about Italian press reports that Ryanair was preparing an offer, O’Brien said his group was not interested. Moreover, he had not even been approached by the commissioners in charge of the liquidation. He added Ryanair did not see “any value” in Air Italy, except for slots at Milan Linate airport, but these are considered as too expensive by Ryanair.

One would think that Ryanair, which is short of aircraft due to the 737 MAX grounding, would at least been interested in the leased aeroplanes that Air Italy no longer needs, but David O’Brien didn’t mention such intention.

Two commissioners have been appointed to carry out the liquidation of Air Italy, which has 13 leased planes and some 1,200 workers. It is foreseen that the airline will pay back its debts in full.